Image caption It happened during the early hours of Sunday morning

A hospital worker has been left "shocked" after fighting off a man armed with a knife who attempted to hijack her car following a shift at the Mater Hospital.

Police said the woman, aged in her 20s, was not injured in the attack.

She was picking up her car from Fleetwood Street at 00:15 GM on Sunday morning when the incident happened.

A man ran towards her, grabbed the handle of her car door and told her to get out of the vehicle.

Police said the woman "fought back against the assailant who then pulled a knife", described as being six to seven inches long.

'Frightening episode'

"He threatened her and caught her arm with the knife, ripping the sleeve of the jacket," police added.

She then ran back towards the hospital to raise the alarm.

Police say the man made his way up the Antrim Road towards Vicinage Park before he was picked up in a silver-coloured car.

The man is described as being 5ft 5ins in height, skinny and wearing dark-coloured clothes.

"This was a frightening episode for this woman to experience as she finished a hospital shift helping others and we are appealing to the public for help," police said.

The Belfast Trust confirmed the incident was now a police matter. No further details were available.