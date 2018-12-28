Image caption Rocks from Binevenagh Mountain have landed on the road

There has been a minor landslide at Seacoast Road in County Londonderry, between Downhill and Benone beaches.

Rocks from Binevenagh Mountain have landed on the road.

Police said on Friday that there had been a landslide on Seacoast Road.

They said the "road is passable with care but is probably best avoided until it gets cleared".