Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The shooting happened in the Connolly Place area of Lurgan

Police have described a shooting at a house in Lurgan, County Armagh, as "reckless".

Police received a report at 23:20 GMT on Thursday of "what appeared to be a bullet hole in the window of a property" in Connolly Place.

They later established a shot had been fired at the property.

Det Insp Trevor Stevenson said the "reckless attack showed a total disregard for other residents in this built-up residential area".

Police have appealed for information about the attack.