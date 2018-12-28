Shot fired at house in 'reckless attack' in Lurgan
- 28 December 2018
Police have described a shooting at a house in Lurgan, County Armagh, as "reckless".
Police received a report at 23:20 GMT on Thursday of "what appeared to be a bullet hole in the window of a property" in Connolly Place.
They later established a shot had been fired at the property.
Det Insp Trevor Stevenson said the "reckless attack showed a total disregard for other residents in this built-up residential area".
Police have appealed for information about the attack.