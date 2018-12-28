A bus driver and ticket inspector were kept in hospital overnight after being attacked on a Glider in west Belfast on Thursday night.

The ticket inspector was assaulted and dragged off the bus by a group of six to eight youths who had become abusive.

When the driver got out to help him a larger group of youths joined in the attack. The driver was hit with a brick during the assault.

The attack happened at Northumberland Street at about 20:50 GMT.

Davy Thompson of the Unite union said the attack on the two staff members was a disgrace.

"They're hurt, they're sore, they're bruised. They're both at home now, both were released [from hospital] early this morning," he said

"There doesn't seem to have been anything that kicked it off, there's no money taken, it just seems to be abusive anti-social behaviour by these young people.

"It's been a regular occurrence over the last year, 18 months.

"Services into Belfast were actually stopped for a period of time and community workers got involved with Translink trying to resolve that and we would call on them at this time to actually get involved and try and identify these people that caused this last night."

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the attack to contact them.