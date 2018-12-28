A man has been hit on the head with a hatchet at a house in Saintfield, County Down.

The man was attacked after he opened the door to three men, two of whom were armed with bars and one with a hatchet.

He was hit with the hatchet, which left a cut to his head.

The attack happened at Queens Park in the early hours of Thursday.

One of the attackers was described as being 6ft tall with short dark hair and wearing a dark hooded top and tracksuit bottoms.

The second was about 5ft 6ins tall, of heavy build with a navy hooded top and tracksuit bottoms.

The third was described as being 5ft 8ins in height, of slim build and wearing dark clothing.

Police have appealed for witnesses, particularly anyone who saw a dark coloured Renault Clio with 'R' plates in the area at the time of the incident.