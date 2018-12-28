Image copyright Glenn Barr

A private ambulance has gone on fire at Daisy Hill hospital in Newry.

No patients or crew were on board at the time, and there were no injuries.

The fire service said it was called to the scene shortly after 09:00 GMT on Friday. A spokesman said the fire was accidental and was caused by an electrical fault within the engine.

"An oxygen cylinder inside the ambulance was involved in the fire," the spokesman added.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus brought the fire under control.