Man dies after being struck by car in Armagh
- 27 December 2018
A 46-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in County Armagh.
The pedestrian was struck by a car on Moy Road in Armagh city shortly before 05:15 GMT on Thursday.
He died as a result of his injuries.
Moy Road has been closed, with diversions in place at Drumcairn Road and Cabragh Road.
Police have appealed for information and have asked anyone with dash-cam footage to contact them.