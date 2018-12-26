Image caption The incident happened in Turf Lodge on Tuesday morning

A man in his 50s has been stabbed in the neck during a reported serious assault in west Belfast.

The incident happened in Turf Lodge on Tuesday morning.

The PSNI said it was believed that the man had been out walking when he was verbally abused by three men and then stabbed in the neck by one of them.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are appealing for information.