South Belfast: Man and woman in hospital after blaze at flat
- 26 December 2018
A 27-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man needed hospital treatment for their injuries after a fire in a flat in South Belfast.
They were rescued after a blaze broke out on Tuesday at about 11:00 GMT at the Russell Court building on the Lisburn Road.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it sent six fire engines and an aerial appliance to the scene.
The condition of the man and woman is not yet known.
The fire was extinguished and is not being treated as suspicious at this time.