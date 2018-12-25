Northern Ireland

South Belfast fire: Two rescued after blaze at housing complex

  • 25 December 2018
Two people have been rescued after a fire at a housing complex in south Belfast.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday morning at the Russell Court building in Claremont Street, off the Lisburn Road.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it sent six fire engines and an aerial appliance to the scene.

The condition of the two people who were rescued is not yet known.