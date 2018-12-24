Cocaine with an estimated value of £200,000 has been found in a suitcase at Belfast City Airport.

Border Force officers seized about 4kg of the class A drug on Sunday when a passenger was stopped after arriving on a flight from Brazil via Heathrow.

A Brazilian man has been charged with the importation of a class A drug, possession and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

He will appear before Belfast Magistrates on Wednesday 26 December.

John Oldham, assistant director of Border Force North, said: "Illegal drugs have a significant impact on our society, being the root cause behind countless burglaries, thefts and robberies.

"They are also used as a commodity by organised criminals linked to violence and exploitation of the vulnerable."

Following the seizure by Border Force, the investigation has been passed to the NCA (National Crime Agency).