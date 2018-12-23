Image caption Items, including money, were stolen from the properties

A man who was the victim of a burglary in County Antrim was also threatened with a crowbar by the intruders, police have said.

Homes on Galgorm Road and Fry's Road in Ballymena were burgled in the early hours of Sunday, with money and other items stolen.

The man in the Fry's Road house confronted the intruders, who were armed with a crowbar, before they fled.

Three men were later arrested in the town and two vehicles were seized.

'Check your properties'

Police said the vehicles were potentially being used in crime.

The suspects will be questioned on suspicion of a number of offences, including aggravated burglary, theft and assault on police.

Det Insp Bob Blemmings said: "I would ask that people check their properties and report anything out of the ordinary.

"Detectives can be contacted by calling 101."