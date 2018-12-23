Image caption Vincent Kearney is an award-winning journalist

BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent Vincent Kearney is set to take up a new role at RTÉ.

He will become Northern Ireland correspondent at the Irish national broadcaster early in 2019.

Mr Kearney, who is an award-winning journalist, previously worked as a reporter and producer at the BBC.

His 30 years of experience also includes senior editorial positions in regional and national newspapers.

Prior to joining the BBC he was Northern Ireland correspondent with The Sunday Times and also worked for the Belfast Telegraph.

A former Northern Ireland Journalist of the Year, throughout his career he has broken major stories and has a wide range of contacts across the communities.

Mr Kearney, who is from Lurgan, County Armagh, said: "I'm delighted to be joining RTÉ.

"I've had 17 wonderful, enjoyable years working with a great team at the BBC.

"I look forward to this new challenge and to joining a new team."