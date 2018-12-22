Image caption A report on Muckamore Hospital lists 'catastrophic failings'

The psychiatric intensive care unit at Muckamore Abbey Hospital has been temporarily shut due to staff shortages.

The BBC understands suspensions at the facility have risen to more than 20, with one nurse telling BBC News NI the situation was at "crisis point".

Staff have now called for an urgent meeting on Sunday.

It is believed the PSNI were called to the hospital during the week as staff attempted to restrain a patient.

Staff had wanted to place the patient in the hospital's seclusion room.

Image copyright Belfast Trust Image caption A seclusion room was described as a "dark dungeon" by a parent of a patient at Muckamore

However, because of the ongoing investigation, they were not able to so and instead had to call the police.

Last week a mother of a patient described a seclusion room in which her son was placed as a "dark dungeon".

Permanent secretary at the Department of Health, Richard Pengelly, recently met Muckamore families and apologised to them.

The tdepartment plans to move vulnerable long-term patients out of the facility by the end of next year.

It comes just days after a father, whose son is a patient at Muckamore, said heads should roll following a damning review into the safety of adults with learning difficulties.

CCTV footage, taken over a three-month period, shows patients being pulled, hit, punched, flicked and verbally abused by nursing staff.

The confidential report, seen by BBC News NI, charts a series of catastrophic failings.

It also found there was a culture of tolerating harm.

Charities have said the future of Muckamore is now in question.

CCTV footage shows patients being harmed by staff, but no-one of any grade spoke out - and the use of the seclusion room was not monitored.

A spokesperson for the Belfast Trust said: "Due staff absences in Muckamore Abbey Hospital, Belfast Trust has taken a decision to temporarily close the psychiatric intensive care unit (PICU).

"Our priority is to provide a safe service; to do this we have moved affected patients into other wards.

"Doing this will ensure our staff are supported to provide a safe and person-centred environment for our patients with increased staffing ratio on these wards.

"The families of those patients impacted have been informed. The Department of Health, Health and Social Care Board and RQIA have also been contacted.

"We would like to thank staff for their flexibility and hard work in helping provide a safe service for our patients."