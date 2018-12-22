Attempted murder arrest after two men stabbed in Newcastle
- 22 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in County Down.
Two men sustained wounds following an incident close to a bar on the Bryansford Road in Newcastle shortly before 00:00 on Saturday.
Both men were taken to hospital for treatment.
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and police urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers.