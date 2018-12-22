Image copyright Pacemaker

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in County Down.

Two men sustained wounds following an incident close to a bar on the Bryansford Road in Newcastle shortly before 00:00 on Saturday.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and police urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers.