A digger was used to steal a cash machine from a shop in Fintona

A digger has been used to steal a cash machine from a shop in County Tyrone.

Police said the ATM was stolen from a shop on Tattymoyle Road in Fintona, outside Omagh, at about 03:00 GMT on Saturday.

Officers believe the digger was stolen from a building site a short distance away and was set alight at the scene.

The shop, Hegarty's SuperValu, posted a message on Facebook saying that "considerable damage" was caused.

"Unfortunately during the early hours of this morning the ATM at our shop was stolen. Thankfully no one was hurt but considerable damage was caused," it said.

"But you know us at Hegartys we have been working through the night and we are open for business as usual. Thank you all for your support through out the year and especially at times like this."

It is the latest in a spate of similar thefts of ATMs at locations across Northern Ireland this year. while just last week a digger was dused to steal a cash machine in County Monaghan.