A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in both knees in Londonderry.

The shooting happened in the Cromore Gardens area in Creggan on Friday night.

PSNI Det Insp Bob Blemmings said the man was due to have surgery and that the incident was perpetrated by "mindless thugs".

He added that the attack was "abhorrent".

"The recklessness shown by those involved in carrying out this attack should be condemned. The harm has to end," he said.

"Tonight the excitement and innocence of young children has been violated by those who carried out this shooting.

"Instead of Christmas bells ringing in their ears, they have the sound of gun shots. No child should ever have to live like this."

The police have appealed for information.