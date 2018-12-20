Image copyright MartinPrescott/Getty

The Department of Health has made a formal pay offer to trade unions in Northern Ireland.

It comes ahead of a planned meeting in respect of a pay deal for health and social care staff next week.

The offer is based on applying this year's English NHS pay settlement to current pay rates in Northern Ireland.

It would represent an estimated 3% increase on the pay bill for staff on Agenda for Change terms and conditions.

Key elements of the package, which would be backdated to April, are a minimum rate of pay to be set at £16,943 - an increase of up to 15.5% for some of the lowest paid employees - equating to an hourly rate of £8.67.

'Budgetary pressure'

Last month health unions rejected the offer and said further negotiations were necessary.

Department of Health Permanent Secretary Richard Pengelly said: "The Department, alongside our colleagues in the Department of Finance, has worked hard to make this possible and I am very grateful to staff across the sector, and our trade union colleagues, for their forbearance while we were doing so."

"In common with many other parts of the public sector, health and social care services are facing intense budgetary pressure.

"Nevertheless, a pay settlement that recognises and rewards our hard-working staff has been an important priority, reflecting our determination to build a sustainable workforce," he added.

The Department is also in the process of considering doctors' and dentists' pay awards for 2018/19.