A visa dispute, the pursuit of "justice and truth" and the death of a young child make the headlines on Thursday.

The funeral of a three-year-old from County Down, who died following a road crash, has taken place.

Kai Corkum was knocked down on the Movilla Road in Newtownards last week.

A 21-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving was released on bail pending further police enquiries.

The News Letter reports that his death comes just weeks ahead of the anniversary of his 19-week-old sister's passing in 2017.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Kai Corkum was from the Ards area

The paper adds that Rev Sue Bell told mourners Kai "was a young vibrant boy".

She added: "Life won't be the same without him."

The Belfast Telegraph features the full copy of a poem which was read at the service on behalf of Kai's brothers Mason, four, and six-year-old Tyler.

One line reads: "We wish you could come back again to sit with us and play, even though we are very sad and it's time to let you go."

Hard-border Brexit?

Warnings about a potential hard-border Brexit feature on the front page of the Belfast Telegraph.

Such a scenario has been described as "disastrous" for Northern Ireland farmers by the head of the Ulster Farmer's Union (UFU), reports the paper.

Image copyright Getty Images

Ivor Ferguson said border post checks would cause issues for food and livestock.

It comes as the European Commission revealed its plans in the eventuality that the UK leaves the EU with no-deal.

The Irish government also released its no-deal plan, which was described by Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Simon Coveney as "stark" and "sobering".

Facing deportation

The Daily Mirror front page reads: "Please don't split our family up."

The paper reports that a Portstewart man and his American wife are facing the threat of being separated due to a dispute over a visa.

Adam and Christina Campbell met when Christina was volunteering in Belfast two years ago.

The couple have a one-year-old daughter - however Christina is now facing deportation.

Mr Campbell told the paper: "I just don't know how we can live in a world where it's acceptable to take a mum from her child.

"We have done everything asked of us, every piece of documentation required has been handed over, every phone call, every deadline," he added.

Image caption Vulnerable long-term patients are expected to be moved by the end of 2019

'Accountability'

A leading human rights solicitor is taking class action to seek "justice and truth" on behalf of families affected by the Muckamore Abbey Hospital abuse scandal, according to the Irish News.

Claire Keegan told the paper relatives want "answers and accountability" from the Belfast Health Trust.

It comes following a damning review into safety of adults with learning difficulties at the County Antrim hospital.

Image caption Source: Belfast Health and Social Care Trust

CCTV footage, taken over a three-month period, shows patients being pulled, hit, punched, flicked and verbally abused by nursing staff.

In a statement, the Belfast Trust said it was continuing to view historical CCTV footage at Muckamore

Vulnerable long-term patients are expected to be moved from the hospital by the end of 2019.