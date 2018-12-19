Man attacked by armed gang in east Belfast

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The attack happened at the victim's home in Island Street

A man has been arrested after an armed gang assaulted a man in his east Belfast home and ordered him to leave the area, police have said.

The attack happened at the victim's home in Island Street on Monday night.

Two men with baseball bats and a third man believed to have been carrying a gun entered the house at about 21:00 GMT and assaulted the householder.

Officers investigating the attack arrested a 32-year-old man in east Belfast on Wednesday.

He is being questioned on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm.