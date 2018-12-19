Wednesday's headlines: Away in a storm and 100 days to Brexit

Image copyright News Letter

Image copyright Daily Mirror

It is 100 days until Brexit and the Belfast Telegraph, Irish News, News Letter and the Daily Mirror all mark the occasion in Wednesday's newspapers.

The Belfast Telegraph's front page headline is 'Brace yourselves for a no-deal, NI firms warned'.

They report that the Confederation of British Industry NI chief Angela McGowan said uncertainty over Brexit is "throttling firms and threatening jobs".

A spokesperson for the Executive Office, which is in charge of the NI Civil Service (NICS), told the newspaper that the NICS has been "developing plans on a 'reasonable worst case scenario' basis".

Away in a storm

A live nativity set in Belfast was damaged by Storm Deirdre on Monday night, The Belfast Telegraph reports.

Located next to St Mary's Church, it housed donkeys, a goat named Tinsel and Holly the sheep.

It was closed on Tuesday after strong winds blew the roof off. The electrical supply was also affected after Christmas trees blew over.

A team of builders from Building and Restoration Northern Ireland Ltd paused work on the city's Boutique Hotel in Bank Square on Tuesday to rebuild the wooden structure.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage filmed inside the ferry shows several lorries had toppled like dominos

Lorries toppling over on a ferry from Larne to Cairnryan is a story that runs through all the local newspapers.

Emergency services were called to Cairnryan at about 07:40 GMT on Tuesday after severe weather hit the service from Larne.

Driver Niall Mcerlan told the BBC there was a "big dip" midway through the journey which caused the lorries to overturn.

Switching allegiances

The News Letter's front page is about a former Irish Defence Forces soldier and ex-Sinn Féin councillor who told the newspaper that many of his army colleagues joined the Provisional IRA.

Keiran McCarthy was posted to patrol the border following an incident in 1976 during which he claims he and his colleagues were humiliated at gunpoint by a British Army patrol.

He officially joined the Provisional IRA in the 1980s but admits he had been "cooperating with them" while serving in the Irish army.

Image caption Research found that there are 16 people sleeping on the streets of Belfast

The newspaper also reports that giving cash to the homeless could put them in danger.

A spokesperson for NI Housing Executive said that some individuals choose to beg and sleep on the streets rather the avail of the services available to them.

"For that reason, we believe that cash donations to people begging on the streets can worsen the situation," they added.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Freddie Scappaticci strenuously denies he was an Army agent within the IRA

The Irish News leads with the possibility of "taped recordings and letters from people abducted, tortured and murdered by the IRA's internal security unit" being used to prosecute an Army agent.

Freddie Scappaticci has denied being the agent codenamed Stakeknife.

He has also denied involvement in dozens of murders while a member of the IRA's internal security unit.

The officer leading the investigation said he believed there was enough evidence to charge former members of the IRA and the security forces.

'OK not to be OK'

In the Irish News, a County Londonderry mother says her heart has been "broken into pieces" by the sudden death of her fiancée.

Shane Brennan, 29, was an amateur footballer who worked as a butcher in Coleraine. He recently took his own life.

His partner Ashley Kane has urged anyone in distress to "reach out" for help and said, "it's OK not to be OK".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jose Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United on Tuesday

Manchester United sacking manager Jose Mourinho leads the Daily Mirror.

The club is making the change despite spending nearly £400m on 11 players.

The Daily Mirror describes the £24m payoff as "a Christmas bonus".