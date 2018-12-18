Image copyright News Letter

Panto dame May McFettridge was allegedly attacked as she flew over the audience in a special effects helicopter at Belfast's Grand Opera House on Saturday, the Belfast Telegraph claims.

The newspaper reports that two men, aged 32 and 35, were arrested after glass was thrown at the actor, played by John Linehan, from a private box in the theatre.

They suggest there may now be a total ban on glasses and bottles being used inside the auditorium.

The Belfast Telegraph's front page also features a "crucial forensic breakthrough" in the case of the Army's most senior agent within the IRA.

A specialist team is investigating allegations of murder and torture by the agent codenamed Stakeknife.

He has been named by the media as Freddie Scappaticci from west Belfast.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Fred Scappaticci denies he was an Army agent within the IRA

The health system on the brink leads the News Letter on Tuesday.

They cite a "damning audit office report" which says that the health service in Northern Ireland cannot cope with the demands placed on it.

The report found that the local trusts are falling short for emergency care, cancer treatments and routine operations.

The newspaper also reports that the growing number of people switching to a vegan diet could become a "major contributor to hidden hunger in the developed world", according to a Queen's University Belfast academic.

In an online article, Chris Elliott, professor of Molecular Biosciences, claimed that "poorly planned vegan diets that do not replace the critical nutrients found in meat, can lead to serious micronutrient deficiencies".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage courtesy of RTÉ: The aftermath of attack at the house in County Roscommon

A Northern Ireland-based security firm being linked to an eviction in County Roscommon leads the Irish News.

The newspaper reports that the company has assisted with previous evictions in the Republic of Ireland, including that of a couple from a house in County Dublin earlier this year.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the security men have are reportedly from County Antrim.

Image caption Michelle O'Neill is a family friend of the Coneys

The Irish News also features the Coney family, who are the first clan from County Tyrone to be named 'Ireland's Fittest Family'.

Hundreds of their friends and family attended Clonoe O'Rahilly's GAC on Sunday night to watch their victory in this year's final of the RTÉ One show.

Colette Coney, who turned 60 during the final, and her sons Shane, 40, Gary, 37, and Paul ,28, narrowly beat the McDonald family from County Laois to bring the prize home.

"We were the oldest family ever on the show - most of the people had parents in their 40s and children in their early 20s," said Gary.

Sinn Féin leader Michelle O'Neill, a family friend and neighbour, was among those to celebrate the win.

Image copyright Getty Images

And it was heartbreak at Dublin Airport for dozens of children after their trip to Lapland was cancelled, according to the Daily Mirror.

They report the flight was delayed for two hours on the runway on Saturday morning before it was cancelled due to technical issues.

Denise Dunne, who was on board the flight, said there was a "plane full of heartbroken kids here".