Five men have been jailed for an attack on a north Belfast loyalist in a County Antrim pub.

Former Irish League footballer Darren Moore was beaten with weapons including a baseball bat and a claw hammer by men at a pub in Doagh in March last year.

Police said there was no excuse for this "prolonged and vicious attack".

The trial heard the 48 year old suffered a number of injuries, including a depressed skull fracture and rib fractures.

The judge said the attack had all the hallmarks of a paramilitary beating.

Mr Moore was hit so hard with a baseball bat that it broke in two during the attack.

The men sentenced were:

Joshua Wylie, 20, of Galgorm Road, Ballymena - three and a half years in prison and three and a half years on licence

David Rush, 36, Ballyvessey Green, Newtownabbey - three years in prison and three on licence

Robert Campbell, 33, Clareville Avenue, Ballyclare - 33 months prison, 33 months on licence

David Gibson, 45, Milewater Drive, New Mossley - 27 months prison, 27 months on licence

Aaron Cahoon, 28, Cherrymount, Newtownabbey - 27 months in prison, 27 on licence.

Wylie, Rush and Campbell had pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent on Mr Moore.

Cahoon and Gibson pleaded guilty to a single charge of aiding and abetting grievous bodily harm.

The judge at Belfast Crown Court said Mr Moore had been "involved in loyalist paramilitary activity'' and the motive for the attack was "revenge as he had fallen out with the group''.

After the sentencing, Det Ch Insp Dunny McCubbin said there was often difficulty securing statements from victims in paramilitary-style attacks due to the fear of reprisal.

"In this case, there was no co-operation from the victim and witnesses but our robust investigation successfully led to the prosecution of five men involved," he said.

CCTV

The court had heard that a group of 10 people were captured on CCTV walking into the building, where Mr Moore was sitting drinking with two others.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Det Ch Insp Dunny McCubbin said there had been no co-operation from the victim and witnesses

Seven men then entered the bar and "took an active part in the assault'' with three remaining in the foyer.

Mr Moore was first struck on the head with a claw hammer by a man in a blue-hooded jacket, knocking him to the ground.

Prosecution barrister Robin Steer said a second man in a dark-hooded jacket, who was not before the court, then hit Mr Moore with what appeared to be a bar while he was on the ground.

He said Wylie also got involved and was a "central player in the assault who can be seen delivering approximately a dozen strikes with a baseball bat''.

"He continually beats Mr Moore with the baseball bat whilst he is lying prone on the ground until the baseball bat breaks," said Mr Steer.

CCTV footage showed Campbell picking up a glass and throwing it at Mr Moore before lifting a bar stool and hitting Mr Moore on the back of the head.

'Savage and sustained'

Image copyright PSNI Image caption A car belonging to Aaron Cahoon which was seized by police

Following the attack, police found the broken baseball bat in the bar. They identified Campbell from CCTV footage.

An hour later police recovered Cahoon's Honda Civic in Newtownabbey and found a claw hammer in the rear passenger footwell. Blood on it matched Moore's DNA, the court heard.

Judge Desmond Marrinan said: "This attack was not spontaneous. It was planned with vehicles used to take people to and from the scene.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The claw hammer used to beat Darren Moore

"There was a brief reconnaissance of the scene, various weapons including a hammer, a metal bar and a baseball bat were used to attack the victim.

"A cold-blooded decision was taken to give this man a savage and sustained beating at rush hour in a public bar in the middle of the village in Doagh.''

Mr Moore played for Irish League side Crusaders for a time in the 1990s.