Image caption Stephen Philpott was sacked in 2016 "on grounds of gross misconduct".

A former chief executive of the USPCA has received a nine month sentence suspended for two years.

Stephen Philpott, 55, from Ashgrove Road, Newry, was charged with defrauding the animal charity over a seven year period between January 2007 and November 2014.

He admitted to abusing his position by obtaining rental payments for an address in Bessbrook, County Armagh.

That premises belonged to the USPCA.

On Monday, Judge Gordon Kerr QC told Philpott that he was taking the exceptional course in suspending his nine month jail term for two years given his ill-health.

He added that Philpott had made full restitution "so the USPCA can now, as they should have done, use that money for their proper activities".

Judge Kerr also said while the amount taken was large, "it was accrued over seven years at a relatively modest rate", and the evidence showed his offending "was conducted openly, and ended in 2014, some four years ago".

In September, Philpott pleaded guilty to the charges of fraud, however Judge Kerr said on Monday that his guilty plea came late.

Last week prosecution QC Liam McCollum revealed that Philpott took £40,000 at the rate of over £400 per month in rent money on a house in Bessbrook.

He added that the money either "simply disappeared" after being paid in cash directly to him or was left in the USPCA offices in an envelope for the "Attention of Mr Philpott".

Philpott has since repaid the money to the USPCA.

'Flittered away'

Mr McCollum also revealed the fraud was exposed by Philpott when he asked for a rental contract to be drawn up for the property in Bessbrook.

It later transpired there was no record of any rental money being paid to the USPCA for Clogharevan Road.

Following his arrest, Philpott suggested the money was used for day-to-day expenses or to pay for casual labour, or intelligence resources, but again no record of these dealings were found.

Defence QC James Gallagher said the money was "flittered away" and as consequence Philpott had not only "lost his job, but also his self-esteem which has impacted on his mental well being".

Mr Gallagher said Philpott was a man who "worked tirelessly in the interests of the charity, often involving dangerous investigations," all involving additional working hours.

He added: "the net position was, with all that he was doing, he effectively was left in total control" of the charity and that "it may be he allowed the distinction of his position as an employee to come blurred with his position as chief executive".