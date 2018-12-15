Northern Ireland

Weather warning in place for Northern Ireland

  • 15 December 2018
Waves crash on rocks near Rue lighthouse on Rathlin Island Image copyright Douglas Cecil
Image caption Waves crash on rocks near Rue lighthouse on Rathlin Island (archive image)

There has been disruption to travel in Northern Ireland on Saturday following the issuing of a yellow weather warning for wind and rain by the Met Office.

The warning is in place between 06:00 and 18:00 GMT.

BBC NI Weather said gusts could reach 60 to 70mph in coastal regions.

There is a risk of localised flooding, with updates on those roads affected available at Trafficwatch NI.

Saturday's Irish Premiership football match between Newry City and second-placed Linfield has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

In the Republic of Ireland, a Status Orange weather warning is in place for Saturday afternoon as Storm Deirdre makes it way northeast across the country.

The warning is valid from 15:00 until midnight.

Irish weather service Met Éireann has also issued Status Yellow warnings for rainfall and wind, with up to 5cm of rain forecast.

