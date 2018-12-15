Weather warning in place for Northern Ireland
There has been disruption to travel in Northern Ireland on Saturday following the issuing of a yellow weather warning for wind and rain by the Met Office.
The warning is in place between 06:00 and 18:00 GMT.
BBC NI Weather said gusts could reach 60 to 70mph in coastal regions.
There is a risk of localised flooding, with updates on those roads affected available at Trafficwatch NI.
Saturday's Irish Premiership football match between Newry City and second-placed Linfield has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.
In the Republic of Ireland, a Status Orange weather warning is in place for Saturday afternoon as Storm Deirdre makes it way northeast across the country.
The warning is valid from 15:00 until midnight.
Irish weather service Met Éireann has also issued Status Yellow warnings for rainfall and wind, with up to 5cm of rain forecast.