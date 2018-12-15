Newtownards: Boy, three, dies after car collision in Newtownards
- 15 December 2018
A three-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in Newtownards, County Down.
The incident happened at about 17:20 GMT on Thursday on the Movilla Road and involved a silver Volkswagen Golf.
Police said the boy who died was Kai Corkum from the Ards area.
He was taken to hospital after the incident. A 21-year-old man was arrested, but has since been released on bail pending further police enquiries.