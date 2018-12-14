Image copyright Reuters Image caption DUP leader Arlene Foster said EU leaders response to Theresa May's appeals was "not surprising"

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster has called on Theresa May to "stand up" and not "roll over" to EU leaders during Brexit talks.

She was speaking after Mrs May met with European Union leaders in Brussels.

Mrs May wants legal assurances on the Irish backstop to help the deal get through Parliament, after she delayed a Commons vote in anticipation of defeat.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said there could be clarifications but no renegotiation.

On Friday, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar said he was 'very satisfied' with the conclusions of an EU summit, where Mr Juncker urged the UK to set out what it wants more clearly.

He said the UK needs "to set out their expectations for us, because this debate is sometimes nebulous and imprecise and I would like clarifications".

Image copyright AFP Image caption European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and Theresa May held talks in Brussels

Mrs Foster said the response of EU leaders to the prime minister's appeals was "unsurprising".

She said: "They are doing what they always do. The key question is whether the prime minister will stand up to them or whether she will roll over as has happened previously."

Mrs Foster added: "This is a difficulty of the prime minister's own making. A deal was signed off which the prime minister should have known would not gain the support of Parliament.

"If the prime minister had listened to our warnings and stood by her public commitments, we would not be in this situation."

Mrs May had travelled to Brussels hoping to address concerns over the withdrawal agreement's controversial "backstop" plan for the Irish border.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Leo Varadkar says the EU will not renegotiate the Brexit deal

Critics say the backstop - the plan to avoid a return to a hard Northern Ireland border - will keep the UK tied to EU rules indefinitely and curb its ability to strike trade deals.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Varadkar said that EU leaders had "reaffirmed our need for the backstop".

"Not just because it protects the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement," he added.

"It's a European issue too - an open door between Northern Ireland and Ireland can't become a backdoor to the single market.

"By resolving it in the withdrawal agreement, we can make sure that no side uses the threat of a border in Ireland as leverage in the future relationships talks."