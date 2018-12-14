Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Elaine Early, pictured at a previous hearing, had pleaded guilty to 12 charges of fraud

A County Down solicitor who admitted a series of fraud and money-laundering offences linked to client accounts has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Twelve clients were affected by Elaine Mary Early's criminality.

They included an elderly asbestosis sufferer who died before receiving a medical claim that was owed to him.

Belfast Crown Court heard that Early - former owner of the now defunct Elaine Early Co Solicitors based in Comber - started "robbing Peter to pay Paul".

From September 2014 to February 2016, she transferred money from client accounts to her own accounts.

It also emerged that Early, 53, from Killinchy Road in Comber, began the illegal activity after the Law Society started investigating her practice due to concerns over her professional negligence, and that, at the time, she was in a "constant state of intoxication which clouded her judgement".

All monies that were owed to Early's clients have since been reimbursed by the Law Society, with £178,728 remaining outstanding.

The judge branded the amount of money as "significant" and said offending such as Early's had an impact on public trust.

She noted that Early was a woman with a history of mental health issues and alcoholism, and had suffered a traumatic incident in the 1990s which had a lasting effect on her.

After admitting 12 charges of fraud by false representation and five of transferring criminal property, Early was given a sentence of two years and eight months, which was suspended for three years.

As she stood in the dock, Early said "thank you very much".

Before she passed sentence, the judge was told by a prosecutor that the Law Society intervened in Early's practice in September 2014, when agents were sent to "supervise and investigate".

This led to Early's certificate to practice being suspended in March 2016 when the Law Society took control of her business.

As more details emerged and records were examined, police then began an investigation, which indicated that Early had been transferring funds from client accounts to her own personal account or the office account, and vice versa.

'Turned to alcohol'

The prosecutor said that when Early was arrested in May 2016, "she accepted her actions were criminal" and co-operated fully with the police investigation.

Her criminality included transferring £58,000 from an estate without the knowledge of the executor in April, 2015, and lodging without authority £25,000 in January 2016 which was meant for an elderly man who suffered from asbestosis.

He died that March and never benefitted from the money from the claim, which was subsequently paid to his family.

A defence barrister said Early did not lead a luxurious lifestyle, but that the money was used to try and maintain properties she bought during the housing boom.

'Tackled her demons'

He revealed Early found herself facing financial difficulties paying back mortgages and loans, and said: "She hit very, very significant problems. She should have closed the business down when it became apparent she was not coping.

"Instead, she turned to alcohol... and tried to keep the business afloat."

The barrister said Early had displayed "remorse, shame and regret", and had "tackled her demons" as she has not had a drink "for a considerable period of time".