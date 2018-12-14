Image copyright Daily Mirror

Image copyright News Letter

All four of Northern Ireland's dailies lead with different stories and not one of them is Brexit.

The Irish News reports that an 83-year-old man has died after he was allegedly assaulted in a dementia hospital ward by one of his fellow patients.

It says police are investigating the death of John O'Reilly, who was being treated at the Gillis Unit in Armagh.

Mr O'Reilly was a former chairman of the GAA's Ulster Council.

As a young man he played for Crossmaglen Rangers and later served as chairman of the County Armagh GAA club.

Police told the Irish News that they received a report of an assault on a man in the Gillis Unit on 4 December.

The paper says Mr O'Reilly was transferred to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital where he died on Tuesday.

PSNI punch-up

"Police officers in pub brawl" is the Daily Mirror's front page headline.

It says off-duty officers who were involved in a "punch-up" at a bar in Coleraine, County Londonderry, in 2015 have been disciplined after a police watchdog's investigation.

"The fight began in the toilets of a pub and continued in an alley behind it after those involved were asked to leave the premises," the Police Ombudsman's report said.

The officers were first treated as witnesses, but were later interviewed as suspects after counter-allegations were made against them.

The ombudsman has also recommended that an officer who investigated the fight should be disciplined for failings which compromised the PSNI inquiry.

Those failings included not making use of CCTV footage of the incident, and not challenging the accused officers over "inconsistencies" in their accounts.

The ombudsman added that the brawling officers could not be considered for prosecution because of a delay in sending a file to the Public Prosecution Service.

Farm dangers

The death of a elderly farmer, who was reportedly killed by bull in County Antrim, is the top story in the News Letter.

It says ambulance crews were sent to help James Gibson on Killycarn Road at about 08:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Former Ulster Farmers Union Ian Marshall tells the paper Mr Gibson's death is a "stark reminder" of the dangers farmers face.

Friday marks the last day of the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) Inquiry but even in its final hours, fresh details make it on to the front page of the News Letter.

It focused on a incident earlier this year when DUP MP Ian Paisley used parliamentary privilege to accuse an Ofgem official of telling "lies" about him.

'Unjustified'

Ofgem's Teri Clifton had alleged to the inquiry that Mr Paisley had been part of a "very intimidating" conference call on behalf of an RHI claimant.

In March, the MP told the House of Commons she had lied about his involvement and should be "put through the wringer" by the inquiry.

Two other participants in the conference call also supported Mr Paisley's account that he was not involved.

However, barrister Joseph Aiken told the RHI Inquiry on Thursday that fresh evidence has since been received and Mr Paisley's claims in the Commons that Ms Clifton had lied were "unjustified in the circumstances".