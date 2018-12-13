Image caption The car collision happened at about 17:20 GMT on the Movilla Road

A young child has been critically injured in a car collision in Newtownards, say police.

It happened at about 17:20 GMT on the Movilla Road on Thursday and involved a silver coloured Volkswagon Golf.

The child has been taken to hospital. Part of the Movilla road remains closed with diversions in place.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

The Ambulance Service said two rapid response paramedics, two doctors and an A&E crew attended the collision.