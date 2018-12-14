Image copyright Getty Images

A record proportion of Northern Ireland school pupils got top A-Level and GCSE grades in 2018.

Just over seven out of ten pupils (70.2%) got at least 3 A-Levels at grades A*-C, compared to 69% in 2017.

Meanwhile, 71.8% got at least five GCSE's at A*-C including English and Maths, up 1.5% on 2017.

The data is from the Department of Education, which has published analysis of the 2018 exam results.

The rise in GCSEs was almost entirely due to an increase in performance by non-grammar school pupils.

Over half (52.4%) got at least five GCSE's at A*-C including English and Maths in 2018, up 2.5% on the previous year.

Ten years ago, under a third of pupils in non-grammar schools achieved those qualifications at GCSE.

The proportion of pupils entitled to free school meals (FSME) achieving "good" grades at GCSE also increased.

Some 51.6% of FSME pupils achieved at least 5 GCSEs at A*-C including English and Maths in 2018.

That is up from 49.5% last year.

Some 58.9% of FSME pupils got at least three A-Levels at grades A*-C.

However, a significant percentage of pupils were again ineligible to be included in the results data.

Some 6.7% of year 12 pupils were not included in the GCSE results, while 4.6% of year 14 pupils were not included in the A-Level results.

The Education and Training Inspectorate (ETI) has previously been critical of the number of pupils ruled ineligible to be included in schools exam results.