MPs have said they are disappointed with the government's response to an inquiry into the future of the fishing industry in Northern Ireland.

In a letter to the Environment Secretary Michael Gove, members of the NI Affairs Committee said they believed it lacked the detail they had sought.

The committee carried out an inquiry into challenges facing the industry here after Brexit.

These included "crushing manpower shortages".

The suspension of fishing rights for the Northern Ireland fleet in the inshore waters of the Republic of Ireland is also a concern.

Committee chairman Andrew Murrison said he and his colleagues had expected to see "firm dates for progress" on some of these issues.

He has asked Mr Gove for further information to be provided.

It includes information on any talks officials have had with counterparts in Dublin on restoring access to inshore Irish waters for Northern Ireland registered vessels.

Permission to fish was suspended following a Supreme Court case in the Republic of Ireland.

A change in the law is required to re-establish the reciprocal arrangement, but it has not yet been brought forward.

Vessels registered in the Republic of Ireland retain the right to fish in Northern Ireland waters.

The committee has suggested if the row is not resolved by an agreed deadline, the UK should suspend access for Irish boats to Northern Ireland waters.

However, the MPs welcomed government efforts to secure the future of the Lough Neagh eel fishery.

The government must convince a panel of scientists that the trade can continue sustainably, as eels are an endangered species.

Up until now the fishery has been able to operate under an EU approved management plan that affords them an export licence.

That export licence will need to be re-confirmed as a result of Brexit.