Image caption Jim Donegan's funeral took place on Thursday at St John's Parish in west Belfast

The family of Jim Donegan, who was murdered outside a school in west Belfast, have asked for "no retaliation, only justice".

Mr Donegan, 43, was shot on 4 December while waiting for his 13-year-old son outside St Mary's Grammar School on the Glen Road.

His funeral took place on Thursday at St John's Parish.

Parish priest Fr Martin Magill passed on the family's message to mourners, saying they were "heartbroken".

"We are truly heartbroken by Jim being taken away from us in such a cruel, cold way but we wish for no retaliation, only justice for Jim," Fr Magill said.

"Those words come from Jim's family as they prepared for this Requiem Mass. They are heartfelt and sincere."

Fr Magill also told the congregation that some relatives and friends of Jim learned of his death after pictures of his car were posted on social media.

Image caption Jim Donegan was killed while waiting for his 13-year-old son outside St Mary's Grammar School in west Belfast

He also added that "speculation and allegations" that Jim was involved in criminal activity had added to the family's grief.

"Last Tuesday afternoon, Jim Donegan went to collect his son from school, an ordinary and everyday event in the lives of so many parents," Fr Magill said.

"His murder in any circumstances was wrong but even more so in the presence of children who were nearby and witnessed the traumatic scene, one that will stay with them for the rest of their lives."

Mr Donegan was described to the congregation as a "hard worker, business man and gentleman".

Fr Magill also passed on the family's gratitude to the members of the public and the teachers from nearby schools who stopped to try and help in the aftermath of the shooting.