Police are treating an attack on a church in Lurgan, County Armagh, as a hate crime.

A brick was thrown through the front door of the church, breaking a pane of glass, and a number of wooden Remembrance Day crosses were also damaged, Ch Insp Jon Burrows said.

The incident took place at First Lurgan Presbyterian Church on High Street some time between midday on Tuesday and 13:00 GMT on Wednesday.

A police investigation is now underway.

Mr Burrows appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact police.