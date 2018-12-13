Image copyright Daily Mirror

Christmas has come early for headline writers as Theresa May's survival of a challenge to her leadership serves up some tasty festive puns.

Her "goose is cooked" proclaims the Daily Mirror, labelling the embattled Mrs May as a "lame duck" prime minister despite her victory over Tory rebels.

It says she managed to cling to power only by promising "mutinous colleagues" she will quit before the next election.

It adds the strength of the rebellion made her victory taste "bittersweet".

Writing in the Mirror, Kevin Maguire says the 200-117 result of the confidence vote is a "poor win" and shows that more than a third of Conservative MPs want her out.

He says the bruised PM merely "lives to die another day" and predicts she will be out of Downing Street next year.

'May Stays' is the headline in the Irish News, but it too leads with the line that the PM survived the vote after telling Conservative MPs that she will not lead the party into the next general election.

Image copyright Reuters

It describes the 117 MPs who voted to oust her as a "sizeable minority" and says she has been left in a significantly weakened position.

The Belfast Telegraph and News Letter have a slightly more positive take, looking towards the many challenges ahead.

A smiling Mrs May features on the front of the Telegraph and the paper reports that just moments after seeing off the rebellion, she turned her attention to tackling concerns over the Northern Ireland backstop.

However, DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds tells the paper she faces "a heck of a battle" to get EU leaders to change their minds and reopen negotiations on the draft withdrawal deal.

The News Letter chooses the same lead photograph as the Mirror - a shot of Mrs May walking back into No 10 - but instead of poultry-themed themed taunts, it opts to highlight her staying power.

"They haven't seen the back of her" the News Letter says, but tellingly adds the word "yet" on its front page.

It paints her as a woman on a "renewed mission" who now just wants to "get on with the job" and see through her Brexit plan.

The News Letter also focuses first on the 200 MPs (or 63%) who voted to support her, rather than the third who voted against.

"It puts her in a relatively secure position, because it means that another such challenge cannot be mounted against her position as leader of the Conservative Party for 12 months," it says.

However, it also quotes the Tory Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg who claimed the fact that 117 MPs support the failed coup was a "terrible result" for the PM and called for her to resign.