BBC News NI in pictures: October to December 2018
A selection of BBC News NI's year in pictures from October to December 2018
Charles McQuillan / Getty
October: Gerry Adams publishes The Negotiators' Cook Book, 20 years after the Good Friday Agreement. The former Sinn Féin leader says it contains recipes with "some of the best-kept secrets" of the 1998 peace process.
Pacemaker Press
Former United States first lady and 2016 presidential candidate Hilary Clinton receives an honorary degree at Queen's University in Belfast.
Pacemaker Press
The arrival of Storm Callum brings amber warnings for wind, causing a number of trees to fall and flights to be cancelled.
BBC
Tens of thousands of people line the streets of Londonderry for the annual Halloween parade and fireworks display.
Pacemaker Press
November: A centenary Armistice Day service takes place at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast. It was one of many events held across Northern Ireland to mark 100 years since the end of fighting in World War One.
Pacemaker Press
Heavy rain brings flooding to parts of counties Antrim and Down.
Pacemaker Press
Storm Diana arrives in Northern Ireland, causing waves to crash over vehicles along coastal roads. The storm, named by the IPMA Portuguese weather service, brings strong winds and heavy rain.
Pacemaker Press
December: More than 1,000 people queue outside the new Primark store in Belfast for its opening in early December.