Image caption Margaret McCully, who suffers from severe depression and Fybromyalgia, is being reassessed and is worried about her future

Half of those who challenged a decision to have their disability benefits cut are having them reinstated.

Figures from the Department for Communities (DfC) show the appeal system is successful for 50% of claimants.

Benefits charity Advice NI says this shows the system is not fit for purpose.

More than 125,000 people claim disability benefits in Northern Ireland.

About 100,000 of them have been reassessed in the new Personal Independence Payment (PIP) system.

A quarter have lost their benefits altogether, although the number receiving the highest rate of £145 a week has increased.

'Scared the living daylights'

Margaret McCully lives in east Belfast and has been receiving disability living allowance (DLA) for 15 years.

The 55-year-old suffers from severe depression and Fybromyalgia, a debilitating muscle condition.

She is among the last 20,000 people to be reassessed in a process which will end next spring.

She told BBC News NI that when she received the letter to say she would be reassessed, "it scared the living daylights out of me".

"Then the [40-page] form arrived and I thought there's no way I could fill this in."

Image caption About 100,000 people in Northern Ireland have been reassessed in the new Personal Independence Payment (PIP) system

Although she previously lived a full life, Margaret's condition has impacted severely on her physical and emotional wellbeing.

"Basically, every joint in your body hurts and there are days you can't get out of bed. I'd love to be able to do the things I used to, like swimming.

"I'd love to look after my grandchildren, but I can't. Losing my benefits would mean losing my independence."

'Raised the bar'

George Doherty, the office manager at one of Margaret's MLA's constituency offices, said the workload over the past few months had increased dramatically.

"We have people coming through the door and they're absolutely petrified about the 40-page form they have to complete and they don't know where to start.

"They come in distressed and it's only the start of a long drawn out process."

He said the fundamental problem was a change in the criteria.

"DfC has raised the bar," he said. "No one is saying their conditions have got better, it seems to me people are finding it more difficult to fulfil the criteria than they did before.

"People are worried about putting food on the table and paying their rent and it's putting them under an enormous amount of mental stress."

The Department for Communities has defended the new system.

It said the most recently published information showed 76% of people being assessed from DLA to PIP had been awarded the benefit, and more people were being awarded PIP at the highest rate of benefit than under DLA.

Kevin Higgins from Advice NI said: "Every day we get calls from people who are deeply worried and concerned about their DLA and moving to PIP. We are starting to wonder if the department is listening.

Image caption Kevin Higgins from Advice NI said the system is not fit for purpose

"The Department for Communities is responsible for delivering social security in Northern Ireland. They're also responsible for tackling poverty and heading up on poverty."

Meanwhile, Margaret is concerned about the future.

"I'm worried I'm going to end up homeless and on the streets," she said.

"I already pay a shortfall in my rent and my landlord is talking about putting up the rent.

"If I lose my benefits and can't pay my rent, and I have nowhere to go."