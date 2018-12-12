Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Warrenpoint Port had held a public consultation about its proposals

Warrenpoint Port has cancelled plans to dump dredged material near protected areas in Carlingford Lough because of the potential environmental impact.

It said early results from a survey showed the work could have had an "unacceptable detrimental impact".

CEO Clare Guinness said the potential impact could have extended to the ecology and aquaculture of the lough.

The port had plans to dump material from the harbour and navigation channel near the mouth of the lough.

This procedure would have replaced the previous practice of taking the material much further out to sea.

But the suggested area was close to zones which had European protection due to their importance as breeding sites for seabirds.

Image caption Clare Guinness is chief executive of Warrenpoint Port

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) also expressed reservations and Ulster Wildlife raised queries about the impact on a recently designated Marine Conservation Zone in the area.

"Throughout the process, we have been clear that should the scientific research identify the potential for such an impact, then the proposal would go no further," said Ms Guinness.

"We are pleased to deliver on this commitment, in our role as conservators of the marine environment, and will immediately cease pursuit of a revised dredging proposal."

Image caption Carlingford Lough is a protected area

The port had been asked to submit a report setting out the potential environmental impact and any mitigation measures in support of its application for a licensed disposal site in the lough.

The port had said silting of the harbour and channels impacts its ability to accommodate larger ships, reducing its competitiveness.