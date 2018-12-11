Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Mr Paisley was recently suspended from the House of Commons for 30 days for 'serious misconduct'

Ian Paisley was given a complimentary holiday at a luxury Maldives resort months after advocating on behalf of its government, according to new evidence.

BBC Spotlight will examine whether the MP should have declared the holiday in 2016.

Mr Paisley said he paid for part of the holiday and the rest was paid for by a long-term friend, whose identity he has not disclosed.

He has denied the trip was connected to the government of the Maldives.

BBC Spotlight, due to be broadcast later, will hear that the North Antrim MP denied the trip, where he was accompanied by his wife and two sons, was connected to the government of the Maldives.

In a statement on Tuesday Mr Paisley said: "I have responded in clear and categoric terms to your questions.

"For the record, the Government of the Maldives did not organise or pay for my family vacation in 2016, which I do not intend to go into with you. I'm satisfied the vacation did not have to be recorded on the register."

Gavin Millar QC, an expert in parliamentary procedure, has told Spotlight the rules dictate Mr Paisley has a responsibility to reveal the identity of his friend or to explain fully why he cannot reveal his or her identity.

The holiday in October and November 2016 came months after Mr Paisley and two other MPs visited the Maldives. At the time, the country was subject to criticism from organisations including the United Nations and the Commonwealth over human rights abuses.

Mr Paisley appeared, however, to advocate on behalf the regime, arguing against economic sanctions.

With the other two MPs, he also visited the prison where opposition leader Mohamed Nasheed had been held, and described the conditions as quite luxurious.

Mr Paisley was recently suspended from the House of Commons for 30 days for 'serious misconduct' for failing to declare two family holidays to Sri Lanka in 2013 and 'paid advocacy' on behalf of the Sri Lankan government.

