Padraig Fox: 21-year-old man charged with murder
- 12 December 2018
A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Padraig Fox, whose body was found in a flat in County Down at the weekend.
Mr Fox, 29, was discovered at a property in Burrendale Park Road in Newcastle at 13:45 GMT on Saturday.
Another male, aged 26, has been charged with related offences including perverting the course of justice.
Both men are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Wednesday December 12.