Image copyright PA

The number of hit-and-run crashes in Northern Ireland has risen by 24% in four years, the BBC has learned.

Recorded hit-and-run incidents increased from 361 in 2013 to 449 in 2017. In total there were 2,111 fail-to-stop collisions over the same period, nine of which were fatal crashes.

The figures were obtained through a Freedom of Information request.

PSNI Insp Rosie Leech said those who commit a hit-and-run "may cause far greater distress than first thought".

There were 30,358 collisions recorded in Northern Ireland between 2013 and 2017.

The highest number of hit-and-run crashes during this time was 459 in 2016. In the same year 6,225 collisions were recorded, the highest number over the four years.

The BBC also found that the number of hit-and-run crashes increased in successive years from 2013 to 2017 in England and Wales.

However in Scotland the figures fell over the same four years.

Image caption PSNI Insp Rosie Leech said a hit-and-run is often perceived as a relatively minor offence, but the effects can be far-reaching

Insp Leech, from the PSNI's Roads Policing Team, said: "The damage caused to a vehicle has to be repaired at the expense of the owner, which can be a substantial amount.

"I am sure if it was your vehicle, you would want to be notified of any damage and make arrangements for monetary reimbursement by those involved.

"At the other end of the spectrum there are cases where someone has died as a result of a collision where a driver fails to stop at the scene. Such actions serve to compound the grief of the family as they try to deal with such callous behaviour and are left wondering if the driver had stopped to help would their loved one still be alive?

"A driver involved in any type of collision that causes damage to another person's property, or injury to a person or animal, is legally obliged to provide their name and address (and that of the vehicle owner, if different) plus the vehicle registration mark to police and any other person who reasonably requires it.

"We remind motorists to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all time and to moderate their speed."

Insp Leech also urged motorists to report all collisions to police.