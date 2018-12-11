Image caption Joshua John Campbell has denied causing the death of Craig McCook

A man is to stand trial accused of causing the death of a 19-year-old man by dangerous driving in Coleraine, County Londonderry, in 2014.

Joshua John Campbell, 24, of Boyland Road in Ballymoney, County Antrim, has denied causing the death of Craig McCook.

He appeared at an arraignment hearing at Antrim Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mr McCook was one of two men injured in a one-vehicle collision on the Strand Road, Coleraine, on 21 October 2014.

He was taken to hospital after the crash and died 12 days later.

Mr Campbell replied "not guilty" when the single charge was put to him.

The family of the deceased was in court for the short hearing.

A prosecution lawyer said a provisional trial date had been suggested for 25 March.

The judge adjourned the case for a review on 15 January and excused the defendant from attending as he works in England.