Image caption Police said they had received "information about an explosive device having been left" on Upper Dunmurry Lane

Dozens of families have spent the night away from their homes after a security alert in west Belfast on Monday.

Police said they had received "information about an explosive device having been left" on Upper Dunmurry Lane.

A local primary school and church were evacuated during the police operation.

The security alert continues on Tuesday morning and Upper Dunmurry lane remains closed. It is the second such alert in the area in the past few days.

Supt Melanie Jones said on Monday police were working to find alternative accommodation for those who were evacuated.

Police apologised for the evacuations and road closures but said "public safety is our primary concern".

Our Lady Queen of Peace school posted on Facebook that it would remain closed on Tuesday.