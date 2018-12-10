West Belfast: Pedestrian killed in single car collision
10 December 2018
A 48-year-old man has died following a road traffic collision involving a car in west Belfast.
The man, who was walking, was hit by a red Toyota Aygo on the Andersonstown Road at about 16:40 GMT on Monday.
The Andersonstown Road, at the junction with Slievegallion Drive, remains closed to the Kennedy Way roundabout.
A 19-year-old woman has been arrested.