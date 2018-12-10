Two jailed in police 'dark web' gun sting

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The men had tried to buy a Glock 17, like the one pictured, for £990 and a Glock 19 for £2,000

Two men have been jailed for trying to buy two semi-automatic handguns on the so-called dark web area of the internet.

Darren Bennett, 23, from Church Street, Newtownabbey, and Thomas Morgan, 42, from Burnside Road, Doagh, admitted the charges.

Their plans were discovered by undercover police.

Both were sentenced to 20 months in jail.

A third man, Scott McMurran, 26, from Highvale Gardens, Belfast, who helped facilitate part of the deal, received 100 hours of community service over 12 months and 18 months probation.

'Cheated by supplier'

Belfast Crown court heard how Bennett, who was described as "amateurish and unsophisticated", used his real name and provided his phone number as part of the exchange.

However, Morgan was described as more experienced.

The judge said he was extremely concerned about his links to the loyalist paramilitary group, the Ulster Defence Association, in south-east Antrim.

The police were also commended for, as the judge put it, ensuring such deadly weapons did not get into the wrong hands.

The court was told how Morgan had directed Bennett to try and buy the guns but at one point pulled out of the deal, fearing they were being "cheated" by the seller as they could not test-fire the weapons before purchase.

It was revealed that Bennett was unaware he was dealing with undercover PSNI "dark web" officers.

'Firearms in working order'

Bennett had at this stage enlisted the help of McMurran to help him gather the money to buy a Glock 19 pistol for £2,000, and later a Glock 17 for £990.

McMurran thought he was buying drugs, a defence lawyer said.

The court heard that Bennett, who has drugs convictions, was arrested by covert officers when he turned up late, dressed in his pyjamas, at Belfast's Yorkgate shopping centre.

A parcel of drugs was later recovered by police from Carrick Post Office, which was addressed to Bennett.

A lawyer for the prosecution said text messages between Morgan and Bennett showed that Morgan was keen to make sure the firearms were "in working order".

"We say it was apparent from the exchanges that the attempt to possess the firearms was in the context of the ongoing feud in Carrickfergus at the time," added the lawyer.

'Not Prof Moriarty'

Morgan's defence counsel said the defendant had not only failed in an attempt to act as a "mediator" in the Carrick feud, but that he had also ended up with a death threat made against him.

He added that Morgan had been visited by police on three occasions to tell him that he was the subject of these death threats.

"As a result, he took steps to protect himself and, to quote an Americanism, 'that was the bottom line,'" added the defence counsel.

He described Morgan as someone with a low IQ, adding: "You are not dealing with a Prof Moriarty from Sherlock Holmes. This is not a criminal mastermind."

Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Lynne Knox said: "These men were attempting to bring lethal weapons and drugs onto our streets.

"I am confident that the streets are safer now that we have prevented these men getting hold of weapons and ammunition."