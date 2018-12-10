Image copyright PA Image caption Ryan Eastwood pictured hiding his face at an earlier court hearing in 2017

A man accused of using a fake modelling agency to persuade women to commit sex acts has pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism.

Ryan Eastwood, from Coolnagard View in Omagh, County Tyrone, was due to go on trial on 23 charges.

They included nine harassment charges, five of causing a person to engage in a sexual act and five of voyeurism.

Before the trial began his lawyer asked that he be arraigned on one count of voyeurism, which Eastwood admitted.

A prosecution barrister told the court that all but two of the complainants in the case indicated that they "didn't wish to proceed any further".

He made an application to leave the 22 other charges "on the books".

The lawyer said that three of the counts related to one complainant and as the defendant had pleaded guilty to a single charge this was "acceptable" to the prosecution.

A previous court hearing heard that the 25-year-old defendant allegedly set up a Facebook account to contact women and interview them on Skype.

The alleged offences took place on various dates between 2015 and 2017.

The judge directed that pre-sentence reports be made available on or before 9 January.

Eastwood will be sentenced on 14 January and will also be placed on the sex offenders' register for a duration to be fixed at sentencing.