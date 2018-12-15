Image copyright Portadown Times

The stories making headlines this week include an unexpected roadside delivery and a TV star who's in the frame after a planning dispute with his neighbours.

A supermum who lives life in the fast lane had to make an emergency stop on her way to the maternity unit and ended up giving birth on the side of a road.

Victoria Gass tells the Portadown Times her new daughter "shot out" while her husband was driving her to hospital.

He stopped the car in a lay-by and helped to deliver a healthy baby girl.

"I was in the passenger seat already cradling her head. He got out and popped the seat back and out she shot," Mrs Gass says.

Image copyright Portadown Times Image caption The Gass family with their newest addition, baby Connie

The busy mother-of-four also tells the paper that after her waters broke, she managed to make packed lunches for her other three children and call her mother while waiting for her husband to get out of his sickbed.

Stephen Gass, who just minutes earlier was in bed suffering tummy pains of his own, used one of his bootlaces to tie the baby's umbilical cord as the couple waited for an ambulance.

Meanwhile, the Portadown Times leads with condemnation of an arson attack on a Housing Executive-owned flat at a time when the area is experiencing a "housing crisis".

The paper reports that the housing body was in the process of allocating the vacant Garvaghy Park property to a new tenant, and says someone has "lost out on a new home this Christmas".

'Good kid'

The Down Recorder dedicates its front page to coverage of the murder of a "very vulnerable young man" in Newcastle.

Padraig Fox, who is believed to have been a volunteer with a local drug addition charity, was found dead in his flat at Burrendale Park Road last weekend.

"He was a good kid who would do anything for anyone. He did not deserve this," a neighbour told the paper.

Image copyright Psni/family Image caption Murder victim Padraig Fox was described by his neighbour as "very vulnerable"

The paper also reports that Downpatrick's flagship tourism attraction, the St Patrick Centre, is to benefit from a new five-year development plan in a bid to boost visitor numbers.

Council officials agreed to the move, saying the area's role in the birth of Christianity in Ireland and its links to the country's patron saint are "key strengths" in their tourism strategy.

The Recorder says the plan will use digital technology, including augmented and virtual reality, to bring St Patrick's story to new audiences.

'Basic right'

Two very poignant stories share the front page of the Impartial Reporter - a dying mother who has been refused disability benefits and blind pensioner who has "nowhere to call home".

Lorraine Cox, a mother of three from Derrylin, County Fermanagh, is terminally ill after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

She applied for the new Personal Independence Payment (PIP) shortly before her diagnosis, but was refused because she did not meet the criteria at that time.

But Ms Cox said MND is a progressive disease and her condition has significantly deteriorated since her PIP assessment.

"As a terminally ill person it's a basic right," she tells the paper. "I should not have to deal with this stress".

She has since lodged two appeals but is still fighting to get the full allowance.

The Reporter also speaks to the family of blind dementia sufferer Eamon McGullion, who was "left homeless" after his care home closed.

Image caption Eamon McGullion, ended up in hospital because his trust could not provide a suitable home

The 82 year old was the last resident to leave Drumclay Care Home in Enniskillen, which shut because it could not recruit enough nursing staff.

But as there were "no dementia nursing places available" in any care home in County Fermanagh, his family had to choose between admitting him to hospital or sending him to a home almost 60 miles away in Londonderry.

'Desperate need'

Mr McGullion's son says he did not want to take his father to hospital but it seemed the "least bad option" as they can no longer manage his complex care needs at home.

The Western Health Trust tells the paper there are 12 dementia patients on the waiting list for places.

In neighbouring County Tyrone, charities are also feeling the pressure after "unprecedented numbers" of families requested help with food, finances or homelessness.

The Strabane Chronicle spoke to three charities who are supporting more than 150 families in the district in the run up to Christmas.

"A lot of these families have been impacted by cuts to their Universal Credit, and they are in desperate need," one spokesman says.

"Some of them are living in homes without heat or electricity and very little food."

'Ignored'

The Chronicle also highlights the urban/rural divide in a interview with an angry Plumbridge farmer whose land was badly damaged in the devastating flood of August 2017.

Dermot O'Brien questions how a £1m emergency fund could be quickly distributed to Belfast traders affected by the Primark fire, while he is yet to receive a penny in compensation for a disaster that happened a year earlier.

"It's typical when you're west of the Bann, you're ignored," the farmer tells the paper.

Image caption Antrim's ED must not be used like a price comparison website, patients have been told

This week's Antrim Guardian goes behind the scenes at Antrim Area Hospital for special report on its busy emergency department.

And it seems that some of its patients are a little "Confused.com" when it comes to medical emergencies.

Clinical director of emergency care, Dr Mark Jenkins, asks patients to choose wisely, saying many are using the ED for a "second opinion" after seeing their own GP.

"It's not like a price comparison site here and we're faced with how to deal with people's expectations," he says.

'Mindless idiots'

Wendy Magowan, director of medicine and emergency medicine, tells the paper the hospital is "too small for the population it caters for" and is significantly understaffed.

"I have about 100 vacancies in my department alone," she says.

The Guardian's front page condemns the "mindless idiots" who rampaged through the town's Enchanted Winter Garden, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

They damaged machinery, broke into traders' cabins and stole goods at the Christmas attraction.

But the paper says the thieves will not be allowed to spoil "Antrim's biggest ever Christmas party" as security has been stepped up and police are patrolling the area.

The Coleraine Chronicle leads with tributes to a 41-year-old Coleraine man who died in a "freak accident" on Dublin's Sandymount Pier during Storm Diana.

Ronan Rafferty's death came as a "huge shock" and his funeral was one of the biggest seen in the parish, SDLP councillor Stephanie Quigley tells the paper.

Staying on the Causeway Coast, councillors have got Cold Feet over a planning application for a luxury Portrush pad being developed by the TV star James Nesbitt.

Image copyright Getty Images/David M. Benett Image caption James Nesbitt is a co-director in the firm which is building the luxury house

The original plans were lodged by a firm in which Mr Nesbitt is a co-director, but a family living next door objected because a first-floor window would overlook their home.

Revised plans which included a first-floor balcony were later approved, but the Chronicle says the "controversial window" remained in place.

Causeway Coast and Glens councillors heard claims the house was "built in contravention of the plans" and they revoked its permission by seven votes to one.