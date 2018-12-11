Image copyright News Letter

A dramatic day in Parliament has produced dramatic headlines, with a warning of "disaster" for the union and "national humiliation" over Brexit.

Theresa May was forced into a last-minute climb down on her EU deal, postponing a crucial Commons vote.

Her government's confidence-and-supply partners, the Democratic Unionist Party, did not supply much confidence as the PM's plan hit the rocks.

The News Letter leads with one of her harshest critics, DUP MP Sammy Wilson.

"The prime minister may be prepared to be humiliated by arrogant EU officials and by Irish politicians, but does she not realise that every time she comes back here with her tail between her legs, she humiliates the British people?" the DUP' Brexit spokesman fumed.

The paper also quotes Mr Wilson's colleague, Jim Shannon, who said that a "chasm" of mistrust has opened up between the PM and her erstwhile DUP allies.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Theresa May faced a grilling from MPs after delaying a crunch vote on her EU deal

In a show of support for her beleaguered boss, Northern Ireland Secretary of State Karen Bradley insisted that Mrs May had done the right thing in delaying the vote.

She agreed that there was "more work to be done to provide reassurances on the Northern Ireland/Ireland backstop".

But, in what the Belfast Telegraph describes as a "bombshell statement," Mrs Bradley added: "I am convinced that leaving the EU without an agreement would be disastrous for Northern Ireland and potentially for the long-term future of the union."

"I am not prepared to take risks with or gamble the union of the United Kingdom".

The paper adds that there was "significant surprise in Dublin" when the PM warned that voters in Northern Ireland may want to join the Republic of Ireland rather than see border posts re-erected.

However, Mrs May's admission was somewhat echoed by one of her predecessors, Sir John Major, whose speech in County Longford is quoted by the Irish News.

"We should never forget that the Troubles began in the 1960s with the murder of customs officials at the north-south border," Sir John said.

The former PM also berated what he called the "breathtaking ignorance" of unionists who oppose the Irish border backstop.

Image caption Sir John Major warned security would be at risk in the event of a hard border

High stakes and high drama in the Commons have made for some catty comments among veteran Westminster journalists.

"Have you ever seen such a shambles in your life?" asks Chris Moncrieff in the Belfast Telegraph.

"The House of Commons is beginning to resemble a den of wild Kilkenny cats: fighting, biting, snarling."

The government seems to be "disintegrating before our very eyes," he claims.

The Irish News, however, relegates Brexit to page six and leads instead with disturbing details about the alleged treatment of vulnerable patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in County Antrim.

It says a confidential report contains allegations that patients were "lying on the floor and being kicked" and "dragged by the hair" while health authorities failed to challenge the hospital's management.

The Belfast Health Trust has issued an apology to the families of patients affected.

Image caption Thirteen members of the nursing staff have been suspended at Muckamore Abbey Hospital

The front page also carries a photo of a mother of three who was seriously injured by intruders who tricked their way into her north Belfast home and launched a vicious attack.

Megan Callaghan spent a night in intensive care after the intruders stamped on her face and chest, and dropped a TV on her head.

A "bungled" bid to buy weapons from the "dark web" badly backfired for two County Antrim men, reports the Daily Mirror.

It reports on the jailing of the pair who attempted to get hold of Glock pistols and drugs, but did not know that the sellers were actually undercover police officers.

The paper points out that one of the men was still wearing pyjamas when he turned up for the transaction at Yorkgate in Belfast.

Police said they believed the guns were destined for the south east Antrim UDA.

However, a defence lawyer for one of the men argued the plot was "unsophisticated" and "amateurish".

"You are not dealing with a Professor Moriarty from Sherlock Holmes. This is not a criminal mastermind," the lawyer said.