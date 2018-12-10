Image copyright Daily Mirror

Image copyright News Letter

In a crucial week for Brexit, it will come as no surprise that the issue dominates half of Monday's front pages.

Both the Belfast Telegraph and the News Letter lead with forthright comments from Sammy Wilson, and we have come to expect no less from the DUP MP.

He tells the News Letter the Brexit deal will be "kicked out of Parliament" by MPs and the sooner the better.

He is scathing of the prime minister, saying she is not so much facing defeat but "a rout" on her draft deal.

'Rotten'

"From the people I've been speaking to, nobody has been swayed at all by [the PM's] entreaties, her spin, her UK-wide tour, the nonsense letters that are being sent out by the secretary of state, the conniving from the business community who are trying to sell this deal," Mr Wilson says.

He tells the Belfast Telegraph Theresa May's draft deal is "rotten" and he will be doing Northern Ireland's business community a "massive favour" by voting against it.

The paper says Mrs May faces a battle not only to save her EU agreement, but also her own grip on power.

The Irish News leads with the investigation into the death of a man in Newcastle, County Down, at the weekend.

Murder

It reports that the man, who was in his 20s, was found dead in a flat on Burrendale Park Road on Saturday afternoon.

On Monday morning, police confirmed that they are treating his death as murder after receiving the results of a post-mortem examination.

The Daily Mirror's front page warns of a threat to the Northern Ireland peace process due to its lack of devolved government.

The paper features a photo of one of Belfast's biggest peace walls and says efforts to bring down the estimated 116 barriers have stalled since Stormont collapsed.

Peace has "gone to the wall" the paper claims, as the story continues in its inside pages.

It speaks to the chairman of the International Fund for Ireland who warns that residents living along the walls are at risk of "losing faith" with peace building.