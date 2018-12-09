Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in Fairway on Saturday evening

Considerable damage has been caused in a "reckless" arson attack on a house in County Antrim on Saturday, police have said.

The incident happened at about 21:15 GMT in Fairway in Larne.

It was reported that a wheelie bin was placed in the living room of the house and set alight. Some neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and said the fire was deliberate.

Insp Patrick Mullan described the incident as a "totally reckless act" and added that it was "fortunate" there had been no injuries or fatalities.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information.